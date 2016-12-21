Little girl urges people to send mail to brighten her sick friend’s Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A five-year-old cancer survivor from Ohio is doing everything she can to make sure her sick friend as the best Christmas ever.

Kendall Evans' friend Baylee has an inoperable brain tumor that could be life-threatening. So, when Kendall and her mom found out that Baylee loves to get mail, they decided to invite their Facebook friends to send something to Baylee.

"She loves to open cards and gifts and whatever it may be," said Tammy Evans, Kendall's mom. "And I thought to myself how can we just make sure that this kid gets every card we can possibly get to her by Christmas?"

The cards have been rolling in for Baylee Beckley.

If you want to send Baylee something in the mail, the address is: PO Box 347332, Parma, Ohio 44134.