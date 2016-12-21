Judge OKs nuns’ suit against Stone Park strip club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STONE PARK, Ill. -- Nuns from the western suburbs have won a court battle in their ongoing feud with a neighboring strip club. A judge has dismissed a motion by the owners of Club Allure in Stone Park to dismiss a nuisance suit against the club.

The Missionary Sisters of St. Charles Borromeo say there's evidence of prostitution and drug use at the club. Attorneys for the club deny the allegations, pointing there hasn't been a single prosecution of those crimes. Club Allure is currently closed because it lost its liquor license.

Lawyers for the nuns say the ruling moves them closer to their goal of permanently closing the club. Their convent is directly adjacent to the strip club, and while they were unavailable to comment on the new ruling this evening, they were no doubt relieved by their victory.

Lawyers for the Allure Club unsuccessfully argued in court that the nuisance complaint should be thrown out, citing the lack of any prior criminal prosecution at the stone park strip club off Lake Street. They declined comment on the case.

But the nun's lawyers, with the help of the Thomas Moore society, hired private investigators to pose as customers and allegedly uncovered a clear pattern of what they describe as illegal activity.

Owners' attorneys say the club won't reopen if it loses its appeal on the liquor license.