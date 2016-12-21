× Services set in remembrance of Ellis Kell

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Funeral services for Ellis Kell, a beloved musician in the Quad Cities, have been arranged.

The visitation was set for Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Adler Theater in Davenport. It was set to go from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. A celebration of life will follow immediately after at 3:30 p.m.

From 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. there will be a musical tribute to Ellis and a jam session at River Music Experience downtown Davenport.

Kell passed away on Friday, December 16 after a battle with cancer. He was 61.

His family had kept a blog of his progress fighting the disease, from diagnoses through his first round of chemo. They had set up a GoFund Me page which ended up collecting more than $22,000 by the day of his funeral services.

On the day Kell passed, his friend Rene Gellerman wrote on the blog:

“It’s a dark day in the Quad Cities. For many of us, the music has stopped.”