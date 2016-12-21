Dubuque, Iowa opens first mosque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Members of the Tri-State Islamic Center have begun worshipping at Dubuque’s first mosque, and officials hope the milestone will encourage greater understanding about the Muslim community.

The mosque opened at the beginning of December, but a grand opening celebration is scheduled for spring. Members are currently working on turning the center’s unfinished basement into a meeting space and adding more parking, the Telegraph Herald reports.

Center president Rami Eltibi says he hopes the mosque will also serve as a place to provide religious education to the public about Islam. He says the site will focus on fostering more conversations and understanding among people with differing beliefs.