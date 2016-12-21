‘Dry January’ trend coming to US

Doctors say giving up alcohol for the first month of the new year may be the best way to start 2017. We can already blame it on the Brits. The concept of Dry January was first made popular in the UK.

First, people who go dry for one month drink less over the next six months. Alcohol consumption alters brain communication leading to mood and behavior changes reduce alcohol and enhance mood.

Heart function improves without alcohol, since drinking too much leads to fat buildup in the heart, and those who cut back also lose weight and sleep better.