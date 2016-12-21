× Driver stopped for speeding faces charges for drugs, stolen firearm found in vehicle

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A traffic stop for speeding led police to find drugs and firearms inside a man’s car.

Joseph Mayogra, Jr, age 34, was pulled over at Central Avenue and Columbia Street shortly after 11 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2016, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department.

During the traffic stop, police said they searched the car Mayogra was driving. Inside they found meth, marijuana, and two firearms; one firearm had been reported stolen out of Johnson County, the other had a defaced serial number.

According to the statement, Mayogra was charged with several felonies including felon in possession of a firearm, drug tax stamp violation, and possession of meth with intent to deliver over 5 grams. He was also charged with the following misdemeanors: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft by possession – stolen firearm. The statement also said he was charged with excessive speeding.

Mayogra was held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on $100,000 bond pending a court appearance.