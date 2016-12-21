Body found in field was missing Iowa woman with dementia, autopsy shows

PLAINFIELD, Iowa (AP) — The state Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that human remains found in Bremer County are those of a 76-year-old woman with dementia.

The Bremer County Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the remains found Oct. 19 were those of Cloris Mehmen, who had been reported missing July 5.

Public safety officials had joined with hundreds of volunteers for a search on the ground, by air and on the water, but the remains weren’t found until months later by farmers harvesting corn.

The remains were found about a half mile from her home in Plainfield.