Author writes Cubs book about Maddon’s time in QC

Rich Wolfe, a graduate of Assumption HS (1960) has written a book "Joe Maddon- Hallelujah, We're Gonna Party Like It's 1908". The book details the life and career of Joe Maddon, including his time spent in minor league baseball right here in the Quad Cities. He will be at Assumption HS Cafeteria for a Book Signing on Thursday Dec. 22nd from 4-8pm.