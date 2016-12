Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beginning January 1, Amazon will be collecting a sales tax for all package deliveries in Iowa.

Iowa is the 31st state in the US to collect a sales tax for orders made on the website. The Iowa Dept. of Revenue estimates the tax will bring in $18-24 million per year, and they say small businesses in the state could benefit from the tax because it eliminates the idea of a tax "discount" when you use Amazon.

Illinois passed a similar law last year.