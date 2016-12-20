Hearing underway to decide if Moline mayoral candidates may run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A hearing involving the race for Moline mayor started at 9 a.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2016, to talk about whether any of the candidates have to be removed from the ballot.

Current Mayor Scott Raes is challenging the petitions of Alderwoman Stephanie Acri and Bob "Mr. Thanksgiving" Vogelbaugh, because the pages on their applications weren't numbered at the bottom. Both "Mr. Thanksgiving" and Acri say the bottom half of the petitions were cut off and hard to read.

A hearing on their candidacy had been scheduled for Monday, December 12, but was adjourned after a matter of minutes.