Security stepped up at Chicago’s Christkindlmarket

CHICAGO -- Chicago police have stepped up security for the Christkindlmarket but say there is "no specific threat" to the event.

Earlier Monday, dozens were injured and at least 12 people were killed in Berlin, Germany when a truck rammed into a Christmas market. The event is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Authorities in Chicago tweeted a response saying:

Statement on CPD's increased security posture following tragic events in Germany. #BerlinAttack pic.twitter.com/DLKIUenZ1a — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 19, 2016

The Chicago market also released a statement saying:

Our heartfelt thoughts go out to all the families and first responders who were affected by today’s tragedy in Berlin

There were more foot and bike patrol at Daley Plaza, and specialized units. Tactical trucks blocked the entrances to keep any vehicles from driving in.