Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2017 inductees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The names of the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been released.

The names are:

-- Joan Baez

-- Electric Light Orchestra

-- Journey

-- Pearl Jam

-- Tupac Shakur

-- Yes

The inductees were chosen by more than 900 voters of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation along with the aggregate results of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's online fan vote.

The top five artists from the fan vote comprised the fans' ballot. That ballot was tallied along with other ballots to determine the inductees. Four of the groups from the fans' ballot will be inducted in 2017: Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam and Yes.

Of the winners, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Journey, Pearl Jam and Tupac Shakur had all been nominated this year for the first time. Artists are eligible for inclusion in the Rock Hall 25 years after the release of their first recording.

The 32nd Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held April 7 in Brooklyn, New York.

A special exhibition on the 2017 inductees will open at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on March 30.

