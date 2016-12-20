Police searching for man accused of attacking officer south of Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HOLLAND, Illinois -- State police are searching for a suspect, who they describe as being "dangerous" after he allegedly attacked a police officer south of Chicago.

It was just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2016 when a plain-clothes officer in an unmarked squad car tried to question "a suspicious person" at a toll plaza on Interstate 294, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

When the officer identified himself, the man in question - described as a black man in his late 40s or early 50s- pulled out a handgun and reached into the open driver-side window of the squad car, according to the police statement.

"A struggle for the gun ensued and during the confrontation the offender fired at least one bullet inside the squad car," read the statement.

Police said the man in question then took off. The officer was not shot but did get injured and went to the hospital.

As of December 20, 2016 the officer was still recovering, the statement said.

Police described the man in question as being about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with a slender build. His facial hair was described as a "patchy and unkempt black and white beard with significantly more white in the goatee area." The description also noted that he walks with a limp.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Illinois State Police at 630-241-6800.