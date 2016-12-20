× Obama commutes Davenport man’s prison sentence from life down to 20 years

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa men will serve shorter prison terms after President Barack Obama commuted their sentences.

The names of Anthony Dodd, of Davenport, and Aaron Rees, of Pleasantville, were on a list of those who received the commutations Monday, December 19, 2016. Both men’s life sentences were shortened to 20 years.

The Des Moines Register reports that Rees was sentenced in 2005 following his convictions on conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and using a minor to manufacture meth. Dodd was convicted of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and received his sentence in 2006.

White House officials say Obama has shortened the sentences of 1,176 people during his presidency, including 395 serving life sentences.