Moline Kiwanis Club gives Toys for Tots donation in memory of beloved member

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Moline Kiwanis Club gave a $500 donation to Toys for Tots in honor of a former member.

The club presented the check in honor of Dave Holst, who passed away in 2015. The former member was a marine and was active in the Toys for Tots program.

The club president said it was an honor to be able to help out the program in memory of this past member.

"This is just like the icing on the cake for us it makes us feel very rooted in the community and also proving to us that this is why we belong, said Cathie Rochau, Moline Kiwanis President. "This is why we're Kiwanians, because we have service and spirits in our hearts."

The Kiwanis Club has also been ringing bells for the Salvation Army.