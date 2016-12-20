Kraft Plant closure could mean good news for nearby businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A change in business has some neighbors actually planning for better days ahead and they're investing in that optimism.

Sippi's is going eight years strong.

"We`re pretty happy," said owner, Frank Berner.

It's adding on a four seasons room and a rooftop patio. With Sippi's on the outside of downtown, its owner says they're doing what they can to make the business work.

"We`re kind of going after our own thing down here you know," said Berner.

With more changes coming, Berner is excited for what's next.

Kraft Heinz announced it would be moving from its current location west of downtown to a new far Northwest side industrial park. What could be a loss appears to be a huge opportunity for some business.

"It`s a wait and sees deal with the Kraft Foods," said Berner.

Nearby at the new La Flama, owners say business is good after moving this summer from downtown Moline to West Davenport.

"We have a really good acceptance from new customers, the neighborhood, over here and it has been constant and we like it," said owner, Martin Garcia.

While the owner knows more work needs done to the neighborhood, he says the potential to grow is there and the possibilities of what could happen once the plant leaves is good news for everyone.

"A nice strip mall right here and it can be a really good. It could be another Duck Creek Plaza or someplace like that you know. I think it would be great with the right anchor store and bring new businesses you know invite new businesses," said Garcia.