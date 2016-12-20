Jill Duggar expecting baby No. 2

(CNN) — The extended Duggar family is adding to its brood.

Jill Duggar announced Tuesday, December 20, 2016 that she’s expecting her second child with husband Derick Dillard in July.

“We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!” the couple said in a statement to People magazine. “Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

Jill’s sister and “Counting On” co-star Jessa Duggar, who is married to Ben Seewald, is expecting her second child in February.

The family’s long-running TLC reality show, “19 Kids and Counting,” was canceled in July 2015 after it was revealed that eldest son Josh Duggar had molested four of his siblings, including Jill and Jessa, while they were growing up.

The Dillards married in June 2014 and welcomed their son, Israel David, the following April. The couple recently moved back home after doing missionary work for the past year in South America.