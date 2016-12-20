× Ex-Ogle County sheriff pleads guilty in felony theft case

OREGON, Ill. (AP) — A former northern Illinois county sheriff has pleaded guilty to charges he used thousands of dollars of government money for personal items.

The (Dixon) Telegraph reports a Carroll County judge sentenced 55-year-old former Ogle County Sheriff Michael Harn on Monday to four years of probation and ordered him to immediately pay more than $10,000 in restitution to the county treasurer. Harn’s guilty plea to two counts of felony theft was part of a plea agreement.

Judge Val Gunnarsson told Harn that he “grossly violated” the public trust. Harn also must pay more than $2,300 in court costs and perform 384 hours of public service.

Court documents say Harn bought electronic and boat equipment, coolers, weapons, clothing and other items with county money. The charges stemmed from an Illinois State Police investigation.