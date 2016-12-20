Easy and Quick Traditional Sangria

Need a quick, eye catching item to bring to your next holiday party?
Fareway's Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin, has a Holiday Sangria that is infused with the holiday's best produce!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 bottle red wine
- 1 lemon
- 1 orange
- 5 strawberries or a mix of blackberries and raspberries
- 2 cup ginger ale or other soda like 7-Up
DIRECTIONS
- Cut lemon in half and squeeze juice from half into pitcher.
- Slice remaining lemon and remove seeds.
- Add to pitcher.
- Repeat with orange.
- Add remaining ingredients.
- Garnish with mint if desired.
- Chill and enjoy.