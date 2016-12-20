Easy and Quick Traditional Sangria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need a quick, eye catching item to bring to your next holiday party?

Fareway's Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin, has a Holiday Sangria that is infused with the holiday's best produce!

INGREDIENTS

1 bottle red wine

red wine 1 lemon

lemon 1 orange

orange 5 strawberries or a mix of blackberries and raspberries

strawberries or a mix of blackberries and raspberries 2 cup ginger ale or other soda like 7-Up

DIRECTIONS

Cut lemon in half and squeeze juice from half into pitcher. Slice remaining lemon and remove seeds. Add to pitcher. Repeat with orange. Add remaining ingredients. Garnish with mint if desired. Chill and enjoy.