Easy and Quick Traditional Sangria

Need a quick, eye catching item to bring to your next holiday party?

Fareway's Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin, has a Holiday Sangria that is infused with the holiday's best produce!

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 bottle red wine
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 orange
  • 5 strawberries or a mix of blackberries and raspberries
  • 2 cup ginger ale or other soda like 7-Up

DIRECTIONS

  1. Cut lemon in half and squeeze juice from half into pitcher.
  2. Slice remaining lemon and remove seeds.
  3. Add to pitcher.
  4. Repeat with orange.
  5. Add remaining ingredients.
  6. Garnish with mint if desired.
  7. Chill and enjoy.