Man charged in Davenport street racing crash says he was “joy-riding, having fun”

A 37-year-old man charged with drag-racing in a deadly accident last month says he was just "joy-riding and having fun."

A tearful Tim Bell made the statements via video conferencing in open court during a bond reduction hearing on Tuesday, November 10, 2015, in Scott County.

First he told the judge he disagreed with his $500,000 cash bond.

"I just think it's outrageous how high it is," he said.

"I didn't mean to take nobody's life. I was joy riding, having some fun," he said, before the judge interrupted him and asked him to stop talking about the case.

Police say Bell and a 17-year-old were street racing down busy Kimberly Road last month, when they collided with another car.

Erma Mooberry, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ron Mooberry, 90, died over the weekend from what police say are accident-related injuries.

Bell's attorney tried to get Judge Mark Fowler to lower the half-million dollar cash-only bond.

"Five-hundred-thousand dollars cash-only seems excessive. I'm sure it's based on sympathy for the deceased lady and deceased gentleman. Mr. Bell clearly did not intend for the accident to happen that resulted in a fatality, but he himself was injured quite badly. A broken sternum, and a number of internal injuries," said Harlan Giese, Bell's defense attorney.

Judge Fowler denied the bond reduction.

Prosecutors say they have filed a motion to try the 17-year-old as an adult, and plan ti file more charges against both drivers.