Alcohol possible factor in head-on crash in Moline

Alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor in a head-on crash that left three people injured near the Quad City International Airport.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday morning, November 10, 2015, in the 6500 block of Airport Road, right in front of the Holiday Inn Express.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department reports 62-year-old Dan Sylvester of Milan, Illinois, was in a 1984 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Airport Road when he crossed the center line an collided head-on with a westbound 2004 GMC Envoy.

Sylvester and the other driver, 49-year-old Tammy Fuller of Milan, were both air lifted to a hospital in Peoria for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's department. Fuller's 19-year-old son, who was a passenger in her vehicle, was also hospitalized for serious injuries he suffered in the crash.

"While this accident is still under investigation and being reconstructed by Rock Island County Sheriff's Office Accident Re-constructionist, it is believed that alcohol was a contributor to the accident," said Chief Deputy Captain Steve Ven Huizen. "Charges are pending upon the completion of the accident investigation and reconstruction."