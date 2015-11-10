Fight for $15 minimum wage comes to the Quad Cities

Protesters chanted for a $15 minimum wage outside a Bettendorf McDonald's on Tuesday, November 10, 2015.
Most of them are volunteers from the Bernie Sanders campaign.
"Everybody's feeling the squeeze, paycheck to paycheck," said Andrew Kieffert.
Kieffert remembers the struggle trying to get by on $7.25 an hour.
"There's no way that the expectation is true that you can get by in life working full-time, minimum wage," he continued. "You can't."
But the push could also hurt mom-and-pop businesses that are just trying to get ahead.
Los Primos Mexican Grill is a small Davenport business that symbolizes success.
They'll sell more than 2,300 tacos on Tuesday, and they doubled their workforce in just a year.
Their minimum wage jobs aren't intended to be careers.
"They're just start off jobs for them to gain experience and build their resumes for their future," said co-owner Esteban Gomez.
More than doubling Iowa's minimum wage would hurt the two-year-old business.
"That would impact us dramatically," Gomez continued.
"There could be a happy medium in between," added co-owner Joe Gomez. "But it would hurt us."
Los Primos would face tough choices that impact its future.
"We'd either have to cut some employees or raise prices," Esteban said.
At the same time, protesters contend that a minimum wage also needs to be a living wage.
"If you're saying, hey, you're only worth the minimum wage, shouldn't that minimum at least be somewhere that is adequate to get them by in life?" Kieffert asked.
Back at Los Primos, there are worries that higher wages will cause more harm than good.
"If we do raise prices, how much do we raise prices?" Esteban asked. "That could drive away customers also."
Numbers to crunch over minimum wage on Taco Tuesday.
9 comments
Rebecca
I am an E3 in the US Air Force and if I add everything up I don’t even come close to making $15 an hour working five plus days a work 40plus hours a week. Someone in high school (which is what this job is designed for) should not be making more than someone who signs a contract and works when told.
Dale Stevens
I totally agree!
Dan
These minimum wage jobs are suppose to be for resume building, well I come a job of 20 years that moved out of Illinois making 20 dollars an hour only to work at a job that pays 12. I barely get by and that is because I have no rent to pay. That resume thing is for the birds since I don’t have a college degree. Oh by the way I am now receiving a medical card and food stamps to get by
Gilly
Then u r doin something wrong. When I worked at 7.25 three years ago I paid 380 in rent, half of very utility and that was for a house not an apartment I still paid for my own groceries, gas, etc. I also have 2 felonies and had to start somewhere. I can’t get food stamps even at 7.25 because I have no illiitamate children, I’m not a minority and they said 7.25 an hr full time is more than enough to get by on, and I made it work, bettered myself and took te necessary steps toget a better job… I resume built and bettered myself and get by just fine. Even when Iade minimum wage. You must either have too many kids you can’t afford, in that case their mom should be doing something to help, or ou just are apending wrong money on wrong things cause I did it and got by just fine and realized I needed I grow… At 12 you really should have no issues.. That’s a comfortable living if you realize the difference between wants and necessitates
Dan
All I have is 1 child at home. If you made it on 7.25 an hour then you must not have auto insurance, mandatory health insurance, renters insurance. Let’s not forget medical bills for a child that has asthma and ADD where mom needs to be available at times in case your child has a melt down at school because of little things. My wife does not work because my previous wife died when my other 2 girls were small and I decided my son would have the benefit of his mom at home so that he wouldn’t be cheated out of that time with her like my daughters were
Melissa Parker
Do people not realize that if minimum wage is raised, it will also raise cost of living? Pure common sense- businesses pay more for employees so they have to raise prices to compensate then everyone is in the same “boat ” again. Some jobs were not meant to be careers and people need to realize that.
Lisa
Very well said. People need to so the work and better themselves if they want better jobs
Gillyl
I worked at 7.25 an hour three years ago. It can be done if u r smart with your money and realize the difference between wants and necessities. Yeah it’s a rght squeeze, but there’s this thing called hard work and education. I worked damned hard to get to $15… The problem with today’s society is this whole sense of entitlement. If you way a $15 an hr job, work your butt off.. Go to shool there are pell grants and many resources available to make it free yor first few semesters and plenty of careers that if you chose them the governement will forgive your student loans if u sign up for a program after like nursing due to the shortage. What te entitlement generation fails to realize is what pushing us up to $15 will do to the bg picture not just themselves… Small business owners like the one I work for can not afford to pay everyone without the skills that high of a rate and benefits… I ou want these things earn them. Pushing for that high of an increase will make the entire economy collapse
Anonymous
I am a teacher and at the last school district I worked in didn’t even pay that much! I am lucky to have been able to get in s higher paying district this year but when teachers who are teaching the future aren’t even make that much how does a fast food worker!?
