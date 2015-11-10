Fight for $15 minimum wage comes to the Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Protesters chanted for a $15 minimum wage outside a Bettendorf McDonald's on Tuesday, November 10, 2015.

Most of them are volunteers from the Bernie Sanders campaign.

"Everybody's feeling the squeeze, paycheck to paycheck," said Andrew Kieffert.

Kieffert remembers the struggle trying to get by on $7.25 an hour.

"There's no way that the expectation is true that you can get by in life working full-time, minimum wage," he continued. "You can't."

But the push could also hurt mom-and-pop businesses that are just trying to get ahead.

Los Primos Mexican Grill is a small Davenport business that symbolizes success.

They'll sell more than 2,300 tacos on Tuesday, and they doubled their workforce in just a year.

Their minimum wage jobs aren't intended to be careers.

"They're just start off jobs for them to gain experience and build their resumes for their future," said co-owner Esteban Gomez.

More than doubling Iowa's minimum wage would hurt the two-year-old business.

"That would impact us dramatically," Gomez continued.

"There could be a happy medium in between," added co-owner Joe Gomez. "But it would hurt us."

Los Primos would face tough choices that impact its future.

"We'd either have to cut some employees or raise prices," Esteban said.

At the same time, protesters contend that a minimum wage also needs to be a living wage.

"If you're saying, hey, you're only worth the minimum wage, shouldn't that minimum at least be somewhere that is adequate to get them by in life?" Kieffert asked.

Back at Los Primos, there are worries that higher wages will cause more harm than good.

"If we do raise prices, how much do we raise prices?" Esteban asked. "That could drive away customers also."

Numbers to crunch over minimum wage on Taco Tuesday.