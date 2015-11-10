Crayola launches new line of coloring books for adults

Posted 11:40 am, November 10, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
screen-shot-2015-11-10-at-10-58-56-am

As Crayola puts it — “Adults Love Coloring Too!”

Crayola announced on Monday, November 9, 2015, a new line of detailed, intricate adult coloring books.

The company calls the  “Crayola Color Escapes” kits a great way to relive your childhood or tap into your peaceful place.

The kits include the coloring book, tools, and a collection of illustrations by artist Claudia Nice, according to a report from Gizmodo.

A collection of four 8×10 coloring books is also available for $10 if you already have plenty of crayons and colored pencils at home.

The sets start at $22.49 and can be purchased online.

2 comments

  • Sandi beaman

    Coloring has been a favorite of mine since childhood. I was hospitalized for almost 2 months,and the therapy department brought me items to color as part of my rehabilitation. It is very relaxing.

Comments are closed.