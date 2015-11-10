Crayola launches new line of coloring books for adults
As Crayola puts it — “Adults Love Coloring Too!”
Crayola announced on Monday, November 9, 2015, a new line of detailed, intricate adult coloring books.
The company calls the “Crayola Color Escapes” kits a great way to relive your childhood or tap into your peaceful place.
The kits include the coloring book, tools, and a collection of illustrations by artist Claudia Nice, according to a report from Gizmodo.
A collection of four 8×10 coloring books is also available for $10 if you already have plenty of crayons and colored pencils at home.
The sets start at $22.49 and can be purchased online.
2 comments
Tammy
I love to color. I still do. I’m looking for Christmas ones that u can make into cards.
Sandi beaman
Coloring has been a favorite of mine since childhood. I was hospitalized for almost 2 months,and the therapy department brought me items to color as part of my rehabilitation. It is very relaxing.
Comments are closed.