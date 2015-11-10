× Crayola launches new line of coloring books for adults

As Crayola puts it — “Adults Love Coloring Too!”

Crayola announced on Monday, November 9, 2015, a new line of detailed, intricate adult coloring books.

The company calls the “Crayola Color Escapes” kits a great way to relive your childhood or tap into your peaceful place.

The kits include the coloring book, tools, and a collection of illustrations by artist Claudia Nice, according to a report from Gizmodo.

A collection of four 8×10 coloring books is also available for $10 if you already have plenty of crayons and colored pencils at home.

The sets start at $22.49 and can be purchased online.