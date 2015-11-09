Political Fact Check: Sander’s $2 million ad campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Sanders prepares for the Iowa Caucuses, he's releasing a two million dollar ad campaign in Iowa and New Hampshire. The new ad began airing last week. It showcases Sanders as a successful mayor, representative, and senator determined to fight for lower and middle class Americans. News 8 put Sanders to the test; continue reading to learn how his ad stood up to our fact check.

"Real Change" is the title of Sanders' ad. It begins by highlighting the Democratic candidate's political history narrating, "He [Sanders] moved to Vermont and received election and praise as one of America's best mayors."

This claim is true. In 1981, Bernie Sanders was elected Mayor of Burlington, Vermont, the state's largest city. As mayor, both Republicans and Democrats praised his bi-partisan plans. Politicians on both sides of the aisle say he fought to keep corporate taxes low and middle-class wages high.

In 1990, Sanders took these policies to the national stage, winning Vermont's only seat in the House of Representatives.

The ad continues with a narration of Sanders' Congressional policies, "He stood up for families, opposing the Iraq War, and supporting veterans."

All of these claims are true. As a representative, Sanders fought to increase both the minimum wage and Social Security payments. He voted against the Iraq invasion not only in 2003, but all the way back in 1991, under George H.W. Bush.

After he was elected to the Senate in 2006, Sanders served on the Committee on Veterans' Affairs. While on the committee, he voted to increase funds to V-A hospitals nationwide.

Then, Sanders' ad turns to the present, acknowledging, "Now, he's taking on Wall Street and a corrupt political system, racking up over a million contributions."

This is true. When Sanders announced his presidential bid this past May in his home state of Vermont, he made a promise: to establish public funding of political campaigns.

And Sanders has kept that promise. He's been vocal about abolishing the Citizens United decision, which allows corporations to contribute significant funding to campaigns. He's also racked up more than one million individual donations to his campaign. The average donation? Just $33.

That money has added up, allowing Sanders' to dole out more than $2 million for his recent ads. That's the same amount his main challenger and the current Democratic Party's leading candidate Hillary Clinton has spent on her ads. Those began airing back in August.