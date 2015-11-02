Santorum in Iowa, not giving up just yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum stopped by a home in Davenport Sunday night. And he has some catching up to do with voters.

Santorum is currently polling at one percent in Iowa according to a poll by Monmouth College. The former Pennsylvania senator made it clear that he is not giving up just yet. He says he's been down this underdog road before, and support picked up later on into the race. He quoted another poll from the Des Moines Register that found that 88-percent of Iowans have not made up their minds on who to vote for yet.

Santorum describes his efforts as grassroots, talking with people face to face often in their homes. He also calls his campaign a "resource constrained environment," saying he flies coach and stays with family and friends when able.

The former senator says being the underdog actually gives him an advantage.

"Presidential primaries are more like demolition derbies. And if you're out there in the fray, you're going to have a lot of people slamming your car and trying to disable you," says Santorum.

He won the 2012 Iowa caucus. And he stressed tonight that Iowans have a lot of power in setting the election stage. He urges people to go out and vote for the person you think should win, not who you think will win.