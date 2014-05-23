Person texting and driving, driving while distracted by smart phone.
Texting and driving
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Person texting and driving, driving while distracted by smart phone.
1 Comment
2ds emulator android
Whats up are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any
coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly
appreciated!